A look at upcoming weather forecast for Metro Detroit next week

We should see a little Sunday sunshine this morning mixed with a little bit of cloud cover. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon and we cannot rule out a few drips or some light drizzle with high temperatures in the lower 50s feeling cooler all day with a cool breeze WSW 7-12mph.

4Warn Weather – A fairly decent chunk of cooler, Canadian air has moved down and is now somewhat anchored over the Great Lakes Region and beyond.

There is just enough of a breeze to mix the air keeping the fog and frost from forming as a widespread problem.

Most of you are likely waiting to plant in the grass and garden which is a great idea because we will have patchy frost for the next four days. That’s another sign that this cooler air mass is sticking around.

We should see a little Sunday sunshine this morning mixed with a little bit of cloud cover. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon and we cannot rule out a few drips or some light drizzle with high temperatures in the lower 50s feeling cooler all day with a cool breeze WSW 7-12mph.

Morning wind chills are in the upper 20s to low 30s which could require an extra layer for anyone spending some time outdoors early. Sunday’s pesky clouds are coming at us from the west and the east, but most of the rain and snow is squeezed out before it arrives leaving just a lot of cloud cover to contend with.

We may get a little breakage in the cloud cover over Metro Detroit in the late, late afternoon and/or evening making for a beautiful Sunday sunrise.

SUNSET: 8:24 PM

Next week

We will be on a broken record kind of a weather pattern as we head into next week and it may not be the kind of stretch most of us desire. More of those middle 30s Monday morning bringing back the threat for patchy frost around Metro Detroit until 8-9am.

We have a shot at a couple of cheap rain showers Monday and Tuesday with these clouds coming at us from all directions, but none of the weather computer model data suggests much of anything. It is worth noting that if even limited moisture falls at the right time, we could see a few Tuesday morning flakes.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 50s both Monday and Tuesday with those chilly mornings and more clouds than sunshine. Wednesday should be a little brighter and warmer with highs hitting the middle to upper 50s. We have a shot at 60F on Thursday and Friday and we should stay dry through the middle and end of this coming work and school week here in Metro Detroit.

The next shower and storm chance may arrive just in time for next weekend. Several of our computer models have been hinting at this for days which means we will keep a close on that all week and let you know. Right now, you should expect some rain and thundershowers around here next Saturday lingering into Sunday morning.

We won’t worry about a weekend washout just yet. Keep you and your family prepared and protected with the 4Warn Weather App, stay well ahead of any Spring storms and changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!