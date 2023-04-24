Alpena man charged with assault after injecting woman’s cigarettes with methamphetamine

An Alpena man has been charged with assault after he secretly injected a woman’s cigarettes with methamphetamines.

The assault occurred Wednesday (April 19) at 7:39 a.m. on Mac Avenue in Alpena when Mark Jason Delisle, 50, was arrested by the Michigan State Police.

MSP said they could hear a woman crying as Delisle fled the scene in a black Chevrolet pickup truck when they arrived. The woman told officials that she and Delisle began arguing when she attempted to call the police.

The victim said he became angry and assaulted her before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

Delisle was charged in the Alpena County Jail and was arraigned on Friday (April 21) in the 88th District Court for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence second offense.

His bond was set a $5,000, and his next scheduled court appearance is on Wednesday (May 10) at 2 p.m.