Host Tucker Carlson abruptly leaves Fox News

Fox News announced on Monday it would be parting ways with host Tucker Carlson.
According to a news release from FOX News Media, the two have “agreed to part ways.” His last program aired on Friday, April 21.
This announcement comes days after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.
“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the company said in their announcement.
Starting Monday evening, Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 p.m. as an interim show hosted by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named, according to the company.
This story is developing.