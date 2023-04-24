Host Tucker Carlson abruptly leaves Fox News

(Richard Drew, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Fox News announced on Monday it would be parting ways with host Tucker Carlson.

According to a news release from FOX News Media, the two have “agreed to part ways.” His last program aired on Friday, April 21.

This announcement comes days after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the company said in their announcement.

Starting Monday evening, Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 p.m. as an interim show hosted by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named, according to the company.

