Man in custody, charged with assault after knocking 47-year-old unconscious at Cub Scouts meeting

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police have made an arrest in connection to a violent attack that occurred during a Cub Scouts meeting last week.

26-year-old Tyrone Sledge is facing criminal charges after he was caught on video punching a 47-year-old man, knocking him unconscious.

The attack allegedly stemmed from a parking dispute between the victim, who has a disability, and a female relative of Sledge who had parked in a blue disability space without a permit.

After the exchange in the parking lot, the woman contacted Sledge. Investigators say Sledge then drove to Roose Elementary School where the Cub Scouts meeting was taking place.

According to investigators, Sledge walked toward the victim and informed him that he was armed before punching him in the head, knocking him unconscious. Sledge then drove off before turning himself in to authorities.

Sledge was arraigned at 37th District Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, which carries a 10-year felony.

In court, Sledge’s lawyer claimed that the 47-year-old victim used derogatory and racist language during the dispute in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but has since improved.

The victim’s 7-year-old daughter was present at the time of the attack and prosecutors say she was traumatized after seeing her dad punched.