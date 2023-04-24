Monroe woman arrested for drunk driving, fleeing police after chase across state lines

MONROE, Mich. – A woman was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated and fleeing and eluding on Sunday morning in Monroe County after a chase with police.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 36-year-old Monroe woman was taken into custody on Sunday morning after a chase from Washington Township, Ohio to Monroe, Michigan.

Officials say Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call from Washington Township Police advising officers of a pursuit on northbound I-75 at approximately 1:38 a.m.

The driver exited the highway at Summit Street in Erie and continued north onto South Dixie Highway in Monroe Township. Police say the 36-year-old struck Stop Sticks that had been deployed at Dunbar Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit from there which led into the city of Monroe and back to South Dixie Highway where she headed south.

As the Monroe woman’s tires began to disintegrate, she turned east onto Timber Lane and continued onto East Dartmor Drive.

The woman stopped after turning onto East Dartmoor Drive, but refused to exit her vehicle. When officers attempted to break her window, she sped off. She stopped after a short distance and was taken into custody.

The 36-year-old was arrested for fleeing and eluding and operating while intoxicated.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact them at 734-240-7710.