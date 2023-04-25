Police look for clues in murder mystery of well-known doctor In Boston Edison Historic District

An investigation intensifies as police work to gather clues involving the death of a well-known doctor in a neighborhood in the Boston Edison Historic District. He was 53 years old and worked as a neurosurgeon at Ascension Hospital in Detroit.

Police say they were responding to a call in the when they entered his home and found his body as he was shot to death.

The death of neurosurgeon Devon Hoover shocked the Boston Edison Historic District community, with many people wondering who could do such a thing.

“This is so insane, and I hate that it’s come to this,” said an anonymous woman.

Hoover, an Ascension Michigan doctor, was allegedly found dead in his home on West Boston Blvd in the Boston Edison community.

“Devon has been in this area for a very long time, and a lot of people know Devon as he’s hosted so many things for people, for people to come by,” the woman said.

Police aren’t commenting on the matter in which Hoover was killed.

Local 4 was told that the grizzly discovery was made when the 53-year-old was found after a welfare check on Sunday (April 23).

“This should happen to no one who was just minding their own as this guy was a worker bee,” the woman said.

Hoover’s absence will definitely be felt in the hospital where he works. A spokesperson with Ascension Michigan spoke about his untimely death.

“Devon Hoover, MD, was a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed by our community. Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time.” Ascension Michigan

“It’s going to take me days to process this as this is insane,” the woman said. “People loved Devon.”

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation to find who’s responsible.