Here’s how most Detroit EMS units returned to service after 4-month shutdown

DETROIT – Whenever we expose a problem, we want to make sure we also show you if and when the situation improves. And what a difference a week has made for Detroit EMS.

We have reported days of up to 11 Detroit EMS units out of service, but Tuesday (April 25) differs.

For months we’ve been tracking more alarming calls to alert crews that no ems units were available during certain times of the day.

Tuesday, that was not the case.

Sources told Local 4 that all available EMS units are in service Tuesday.

Sources also said a serious lack of manpower led to multiple units being shut down over the last four months.

The Facebook page Detroit EMS Incident Report lists daily how many ambulances in the city were not being staffed.

There were five closed on March 21, 10 ambulances not in service on March 26, and 11 units not in service in Detroit on April 9.

The City of Detroit has 23 of its 26 units on duty now.

Sources say medics have left the department for other jobs, but Detroit Fire sees it differently.

“We are fully staffed,” said Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris. “We run 22 medics per shift per day.”

Three out of 23 units were shut down Tuesday. But the department says it has 50 recruits in its pipeline to help with any staffing issues.