Husband arrested after Michigan woman found dead in chest freezer

A Michigan man has been arrested after his wife was found dead in a chest freezer.

A welfare check was conducted for Patricia York after family members had a falling out with the Mid-Michigan woman, according to Isabella County Sheriff’s Office officials who told WOOD, an NBC in Grand Rapids, that the family members have been trying to reach her for about two years.

During the conducted welfare check, officials discovered the woman’s body in a chest freezer.

Since the discovery, Patricia’s husband, Terrel York, has been arrested for failure to report a dead body. The felony carries a punishment of five years in prison or a fine of a maximum of $5,000. The 54-year-old Michigan man was arrested on the same day (April 17) for also operating while intoxicated in the third offense.

Officials say that Terrell told police his wife no longer lived at the Mid-Michigan home and did not have a forwarding address.

Terrell is currently being housed in Isabella County. The Michigan man has a bond amount of $5,000 each for both offenses and a court date on April 27.