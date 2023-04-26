Michigan troopers searching for man who went missing after being picked up by Lyft driver in Macomb County

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for a man who was picked up by a Lyft driver in Macomb County.

Officials reported on Wednesday that Isiah Lamont Byrd was last seen on April 16 in Bruce Township at 10 p.m. Byrd was allegedly heading to work. His family told police that they don’t know where he works.

Byrd was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue stripes, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Details Isiah Lamont Byrd Age 35 Height 5′7″ Weight 165 Eyes Brown Hair Bald with a full beard and mustache

Anyone with any information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 248-584-5740.

