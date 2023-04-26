50º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Michigan troopers searching for man who went missing after being picked up by Lyft driver in Macomb County

Byrd was last seen on April 16

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Bruce Township, Macomb County
ISIAH LAMONT BYRD (Michigan State Police)

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich.Michigan State Police are looking for a man who was picked up by a Lyft driver in Macomb County.

Officials reported on Wednesday that Isiah Lamont Byrd was last seen on April 16 in Bruce Township at 10 p.m. Byrd was allegedly heading to work. His family told police that they don’t know where he works.

Byrd was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue stripes, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

DetailsIsiah Lamont Byrd
Age35
Height5′7″
Weight165
EyesBrown
HairBald with a full beard and mustache

Anyone with any information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 248-584-5740.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter