Man threatens to shoot up Bloomfield Township skate club with AR-15, leaves real name on voicemail

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man called a skate club in Bloomfield Township to say he was going to shoot people with an AR-15, but it was easy for police to track him down because he left his real name.

Benjamin Jeffrey Denning, 38, of Pontiac, is accused of calling the Detroit Skate Club in Bloomfield Township on April 18.

He left a voicemail identifying himself and threatening to shoot people with an AR-15, including any police who responded to the scene, according to authorities.

Denning already had a warrant for his arrest out of 48th District Court for malicious use of telecommunications services in October 2020. The charge stemmed from inappropriate communication with court personnel, officials said.

Oakland County prosecutors issued a one-count misdemeanor warrant for misuse of telecommunications services on Tuesday, April 25. Police took Denning into custody later that day.

He was arraigned Wednesday at 48th District Court and denied bond for the skate club threat. He was given a $300,000 cash bond for the previous warrant.