Oak Park woman found with ‘open head injury’ on side of Southfield Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are seeking information regarding an incident involving a woman found with a severe head injury on Southfield Freeway in Detroit on Saturday morning.

Troopers discovered the woman at approximately 6 a.m. near the intersection of Elmira, a side street, and the Southfield Freeway service drive.

Several drivers traveling on the freeway contacted emergency services, clearly spotting the body of the woman lying on the right shoulder of the northbound side, close to the Schoolcraft entrance ramp.

Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit EMS arrived at the location, prompting the closure of the freeway for investigative purposes.

Upon arrival, they determined that the woman was still alive but in critical condition, suffering from what has been described by the Michigan State Police as an open head injury.

Officials say there was no indication of an auto accident in the immediate vicinity.

Lt. Mike Shaw of Michigan State Police provided an update stating, “We have not determined why she was on the freeway yet. We will be reviewing cameras and other technology in the area.”

MSP has identified the victim as a 43-year-old woman from Oak Park.

Officials say she remains in critical condition as authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are asking any witnesses of the incident to contact state police with any relevant information.