Stellantis offers buyouts to 33K workers in move UAW calls disgusting

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Automotive company Stellantis announced last week that it’s offering buyouts to 33,000 employees in an effort to “improve efficiency” in a competitive market.

Stellantis officials say the company is looking to reduce its workforce by 3,500 hourly employees. About 31,000 hourly workers and 2,500 salaried workers will receive an offer to separate from the company.

UAW locals posted a letter laying out two Stellantis packages: an incentivized program for with $50,000 bonuses for those hired before 2007, and a voluntary program with a seniority-based sliding scale lump sum.

“In response to today’s increasingly competitive global market conditions and the necessary shift to electrification, Stellantis is thoroughly reviewing its North American operations to improve efficiency,” the company said in a statement.

Though Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is known as a tough cost cutter, the move to buyout employees still comes as a shock, considering the company is about to negotiate a national contract with the UAW.

And the union’s reaction to the news makes it clear both sides are gearing up for a major fight come fall. Newly-elected UAW President Shawn Fain told the Automative Press Association that he intends to get back a lot of the benefits the union faithful gave up during the bankruptcies.

After the Stellantis announcement, union Vice President Rich Boyer said they are “working around the clock to get justice for the members impacted by these job cuts.” The union called the Stellantis buyouts a “slap in the face.”

“Stellantis’ push to cut thousands of jobs while raking in billions in profits is disgusting. This is a slap in the face to our members, their families, their communities, and the American people who saved this company 15 years ago,” the union said in a statement. “Even now, politicians and taxpayers are bankrolling the electric vehicle transition, and this is the thanks the working class gets. Shame on Stellantis.”

Fain made it clear the relationship between him and Tavares is broken, and he said he would do whatever it takes to get his membership more and better. Meantime, Stellantis will make the same kind of offers for Canadian auto workers.

You can read Stellantis’ full statement below.