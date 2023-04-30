Detroit police investigating break-in at home of murdered neurosurgeon

DETROIT – Police are investigating an overnight break-in at the Boston Edison home of a Detroit neurosurgeon who was murdered last weekend.

According to the Detroit Police Department, an unknown individual broke into the home of 53-year-old Dr. Devon Hoover sometime during the night of Saturday, April 29, extending into Sunday, April 30.

Hoover was found dead inside his home by officers conducting a welfare check on April 23. He had been shot multiple times in the head and his body had been wrapped.

A person of interest was taken into custody in relation to the murder on Friday, April 28. Police believe Hoover knew his killer as there were no signs of forced entry into his home when he was found dead.

“We’re confident that the person has information on what transpired,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

The funeral service for the beloved neurosurgeon was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 -- hours after his home was broken into.

It is not clear at this time what, if anything, was stolen and Detroit police say no one has been taken into custody in relation to this break-in.

The investigation into the break-in is ongoing and this story will be updated as we receive more information.

