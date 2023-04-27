Patients, family, friends remember well-known Detroit neurosurgeon from Historic Boston Edison District

As crime scene investigators returned to the scene Wednesday, family, neighbors, and patients were reacting to the murder of a well-known Detroit neurosurgeon. Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was found shot to death Sunday (April 23) in his home in the Historic Boston Edison District.

Hoover’s family shared a statement with Local 4 about the passing of their loved one.

“We, the family of Devon Hoover, wish to express our profound sadness at the loss of a beloved son, brother, and uncle. We grieve his untimely death and will miss him greatly. We are so grateful for the many words of kindness and stories from people who were touched by his life. He was a gift from God and used his talents to bless many.”

A former patient also shared her memories of Hoover and a photo they took together after her operation.

“Have you ever noticed when people die, all these people say wonderful things, and it’s not always true, with Dr. Hoover, I was reading all the stuff online, and it is (true),” said Hoover’s former patient Sheryl Leaver. “He was just so fabulous and modest.”

Leaver said Hoover helped her walk again through performing spinal fusion surgery.

She’s devastated to learn of his loss.

“It’s absolutely horrible and horrific, and I feel for his family and his friends that are very close with him,” Leaver said. “I just hope that they find the person very soon and bring justice to him. He deserves that.”

Hoover’s neighbors are also grieving this loss. They say Hoover was generous, compassionate, and active in the community.

“He was just the nicest person you never would have thought,” said Ann Justice. “Anything like this would happen to him.”

Michigan State Police had their forensics team at the house Wednesday evening.

Detroit police said there are no updates in the case.