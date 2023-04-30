Michigan State Police investigates Detroit shooting on Davison Freeway near I-75

DETROIT – Michigan officials are investigating a shooting that took place on a freeway near I-75 in Detroit.

The shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon on a Davison Freeway ramp merging onto I-75.

State police reported that they located a Dodge Durango on the ramp that crashed against a concrete wall on Saturday at 4:50 p.m. Officials say that the vehicle’s back window was smashed, and the car doors were open. Police state that there were no occupants inside the vehicle.

Michigan State Police reported that there was a Draco pistol and spent shell casings inside the Durango. MSP shut down the ramps and some of the freeway for a casing search. Police reported that a shell casing was located on Davison Freeway, matching the casings ground in the abandoned vehicle, and a bullet fragment was found on the ramp.

The Durango has bullet hole damage, as well as four abandoned cell phones. Michigan State Police are drafting a search warrant for the cell phones that were found.

“This is not a random incident, and it appears it did not start on the freeway,” stated Public Information Officer for Michigan State Police Mike Shaw. “We are using all the technology we have to locate those responsible for putting our community in danger and getting them off our streets.”