Woman killed, man hospitalized after ‘someone’ started shooting at them on I-75 in Detroit

A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after someone opened fire on them on I-75 in Detroit.

The victims told police that they had just left the Annex Nightclub in Detroit and “someone” started shooting at them at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, as their vehicle entered the I-75 freeway from Brush Street.

There were four people in the vehicle. The driver and front seat passenger were not injured, but the two people in the back seat were shot.

The driver drove them to the Detroit Receiving Hospital where a 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead. A 30-year-old man is in critical condition at the hospital.

Freeways and ramps were closed while police searched for shell casings. The investigation is ongoing.

“Currently we are in the very early stages of this investigation,” said F/Lt Mike Shaw. “Anyone who may have witnessed anything at the nightclub or along the freeway are asked to call state police.”