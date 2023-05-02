42º

Kimberly Gill discusses what it was like sitting in “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Tags: Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show

DETROIT – What a fantastic assignment!

Two weeks ago, I traveled to Burbank, California, to sit on the “Happy Place Sofa” with none other than THE Jennifer Hudson.

I sat in the audience for a taping of her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and afterward, I got to ask her a few questions one-on-one.

It was refreshing to hear her say so many nice things about Detroit and the time she spent in the Motor City for the premiere of the movie “Respect,” where she plays the role of Aretha Franklin.

It was my first experience being in the audience for the taping of a talk show. I thought I would get to sit peacefully and watch, but boy, was I wrong.

They had a “Hype-man” who constantly instructed the audience when to clap, laugh, stand up, and sit down. With the long flight to LAX from Detroit and all that excitement before the show even started, I was exhausted by the end of the day, but it was undoubtedly one of my favorite assignments to date.

Watch the video above for the full story.

About the Author:

You can watch Kimberly Gill weekdays anchoring Local 4 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and streaming live at 10 p.m. on Local 4+. She's an award-winning journalist who finally called Detroit home in 2014. Kim has won Regional Emmy Awards, and was part of the team that won the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast in 2022.

email