Watch: Chief provides update after possible house explosion in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – Officials provided an update after a possible house explosion in Inkster.

The explosion happened Tuesday morning, May 2, in the 26000 block of Penn Street in Inkster, near the border of Dearborn Heights.

“I felt that explosion,” neighbor Alina Boudi said. “It felt like something hit my house.”

“All of a sudden, our whole house shook,” neighbor Cynthia Dowell said. “It was a very loud explosion. It was just a lot of smoke, a lot of sirens real fast.”

Inkster fire Chief Chuck Hubbard provided an update on the explosion. You will be able to watch his full update soon below.