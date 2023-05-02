Mackinac Island named best summer travel destination in US for 2023

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – Mackinac Island has been named the best summer travel destination in the United States for 2023.

USA Today recognized the island in their 10Best Readers’ Choice 2023 contest.

Travel editors teamed up with a panel of experts to make a list of must-see places for a summer vacation. Readers then voted for their top picks, and Mackinac Island came in first place.

“Between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll find Mackinac Island, where you’ll ride on horse-drawn carriages along car-free roads, observe fudge being made (and then sample it) and tour the historic Fort Mackinac. This Lake Huron-based continental island is also home to Mackinac Island State Park, where you can hike, bike, kayak, and take photos of the local natural beauty, including the stunning limestone Arch Rock,” 10Best wrote about the winner.

Here is the full list of winners for the best summer travel destination in the United States for 2023:

Mackinac Island, Michigan Mobile, Alabama Door County, Wisconsin Mystic, Connecticut Chicago, Illinois Hocking Hills, Ohio Crystal River, Florida Asheville, North Carolina Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk, New York Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

In need of some Michigan summer travel destinations? Check out this list of off-the-beaten-path Michigan attractions to check out this summer!