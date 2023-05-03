Body found inside burning car that smashed into bus while racing on Southfield Freeway

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A body was fund inside a burning car that had smashed into the back of a bus while racing in the middle lane of the Southfield Freeway, officials said.

Michigan State Police were called at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, to the northbound lanes of the freeway at 8 Mile Road in Southfield.

A burning car was blocking the middle lane just north of 8 Mile Road. Southfield firefighters were called to put out the fire.

A body was found inside the car after the flames were extinguished, officials said.

Investigators learned that the car had been speeding when it crashed into the back of a SMART bus. The driver of the bus told troopers that he had seen more than one car speeding, and he believed they had been racing each other at the time of the crash.

Police have not identified the driver who was killed. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The investigating continues.