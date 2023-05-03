Now open: Detroit restaurant explores traditional dishes, wine from Alpine Mountains

DETROIT – If you are an adventurous person, a new restaurant in Corktown might be right up your alley.

Alpino Detroit is set to give food lovers an authentic experience with traditional dishes and wines from the Alpine Mountains. The restaurant has opened in the former location of Lady of the House, a restaurant that closed in 2021.

The restaurant space has been brought back to life by Detroit native David Richter.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Detroit, opening a restaurant in the city my heart never left. The culinary scene was being talked about in the cities I was living in, inspiring me to come home and be part of the growth,” Richter said in a press release.

The press release states that the meals offered on the menu are inspired by traditional dishes from Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland- all countries along the Alpine Mountains. There will also be a list of European-style beers and cocktails.

