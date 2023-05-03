Police: 2 men, 1 woman found shot in vehicle on Detroit’s west side

Detroit police find three adults shot, one fatally, in a vehicle on the city's west side on May 2, 2023.

DETROIT – Two men and one woman were found shot inside a vehicle late Tuesday on Detroit’s west side, police report.

At about 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, three adults were reportedly “discovered shot inside a vehicle” on Lauder Street at Plymouth Road, near Hubbell Avenue.

Detroit police say one of the men died from their injuries. The other two adults, a man and a woman, were injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police have so far shared few details about Tuesday night’s triple shooting. More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Plymouth Road was shut down in the area late Tuesday night amid the police investigation.

