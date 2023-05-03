Spirit Airlines to launch direct flight from Detroit to Puerto Rico

DETROIT – Spirit Airlines will start offering nonstop flights from Detroit to San Juan, Puerto Rico, this week.

The nonstop flights were announced earlier this year and begin Friday, May 5, 2023. Detroit is one of five cities that are receiving nonstop flights to Puerto Rico through Spirit Airlines.

The other cities are Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Hartford. The additions bring Spirit’s Puerto Rico service from 11 destinations to 16 by June 2023.

Detroit travelers will see introductory fares that start at $79 for a one-way ticket.

“Spirit Airlines has served the Puerto Rican community for more than two decades, offering affordable fares to connect family and friends across the United States. Puerto Rico is our number one destination in the Caribbean, with its rich history and culture, renowned beaches, tropical rainforest and the world’s brightest bioluminescent bay,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.