Video captures EMT striking patient on gurney in Center Line

CENTER LINE, Mich. – A recent recording captures an EMT striking a patient on a gurney during a call in Center Line.

A nurse took immediate action after receiving an incident report in Center Line. Universal, the ambulance company involved in the incident, confirmed to Local 4 that an investigation is ongoing of the incident that was recorded.

According to medics who spoke with Local 4, first responders should never strike a patient, but with the increased use of Narcan, patients may become more combative. The incident in question occurred on Friday in Center Line when an EMT from a private ambulance company based in Sterling Heights allegedly punched a patient on a gurney. The entire incident was captured on camera.

In the video, a person can be heard calling 911 to report a possible overdose situation. EMTs arrived at the scene to assist an unresponsive person. If Narcan is used to revive a person, they may become violent. However, medics stress that no matter how agitated a patient may become, it is never acceptable for first responders to strike the person they are trying to help.

During overdose emergencies, patients are typically strapped to a gurney for their safety and the safety of first responders. First responders shared the video with Local 4 to emphasize the importance of following proper protocol in all situations.

