Dee Warner disappearance: Officials continue search today in Lenawee County

TIPTON, Mich. – Local 4 has been tracking another search connected to the disappearance of Dee Warner in Lenawee Country.

Sky 4 was over the scene as some massive digging was underway on M-50 near Carson Road, which officials say is linked to the search of Warner.

Warner was last seen at her Franklin Township home over two years ago.

Her husband has said she left to start a new life, but police say her cell phone died, and she didn’t use her credit cards.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said they had completed the search Thursday (May 4), and he couldn’t say if MSP found anything because it was an active investigation.