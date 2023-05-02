Police announce new searches in investigation into disappearance of Lenawee County woman Dee Warner

TIPTON, Mich. – Police have announced new searches in the investigation into the disappearance of Dee Warner, a Lenawee County woman who went missing more than two years ago.

Warner last seen in 2021

Warner, then 52, was last seen April 24 or 25, 2021, at her home on Mugner Road in Tipton, according to deputies. She ran her own trucking company from the barns in the backyard of her home, family members said.

Warner’s cellphone went dead, and all activity on her bank accounts ceased, according to authorities.

Crime Stoppers first asked for help in the search for Warner on May 6, 2021, saying her family hadn’t heard from her in two weeks.

Early search attempts

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was originally in charge of the investigation, but Sheriff Troy Bevier brought in Michigan State Police and the FBI later in the year to conduct digs and use ground-penetrating radar to look for Warner’s body.

“There’s no big tip that facilitated this,” Bevier said during the October 2021 search. “Really, what this is, is kind of a culmination of all the work that we’ve been doing over the summer. We’ve been pretty much following up on every lead and all the information, and this just seemed like a prudent time to come out and do another search -- a really good, thorough search of the property.”

New searches

A Michigan State Police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that new searches connected to Warner’s case are being conducted along M-50 in Lenawee County.

Officials said they are “looking for leads and information.”

Other than confirming the connection to Warner, authorities did not reveal any other information about the searches.

Tip line

“We’re a small community,” Bevier said. “A lot of people knew Dee, and so this really hits close to home. There’s a lot of people that this is impacting.”

Warner is mother to five children.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the Michigan State Police tip line at 855-MICHTIP (855-642-4847), or go to www.michigan.gov/MICHTIP.

Dee Ann Warner (WDIV)

Previous coverage

FBI now involved in search for woman missing since April

Digging is underway in the search for Dee Ann Warner, a Lenawee County woman who went missing earlier this year.