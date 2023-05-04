Howell school bus driver fired after admitting to drinking alcohol on job

A Howell school bus driver has been fired after she admitted to drinking alcohol while on the job.

The drinking incident occurred Friday (April 28) when the bus driver appeared to be experiencing a medical situation in the bus lot of Voyager Elementary School.

Officials say a substitute driver was immediately dispatched to take over for the driver who received medical care.

After investigating the incident, officials say the woman admitted to consuming alcohol after she completed her high school and middle school run last week and before she started her elementary school run.

Other bus drivers at Voyager Elementary School noticed she was not her usual self and reported their observations to the transportation office, which led to the substitute driver taking over for the elementary school run.