Monroe Street Midway returns to Downtown Detroit this month

DETROIT – Bedrock’s Monroe Street Midway is returning for the 2023 summer season.

The Midway opens on Thursday, May 18, and will operate Thursday through Sunday through Labor Day weekend. There will be roller skating, mini golf, basketball, LED swings and seesaws, and concessions.

This will be the final season for the Monroe Street Midway in its current Downtown Detroit location. It is free to enter the Midway, the Rock Mortgage Sports Zone, for mini golf, and playground activities. Roller skating costs $13 per person, including skate rental.

“The Monroe Street Midway provides Detroiters of all ages with accessible and ‘uniquely Detroit’ entertainment options, while spotlighting local entrepreneurs and Detroit artists,” said Ivy Greaner, Bedrock’s Chief Operating Officer.

Since it first opened, the Midway has had more than 240,000 guests.

“RollerCade is thrilled for the city to see the all-new Midway for this summer. Everyone has put in work to elevate the entire Midway experience. As amazing as our past summers have been for downtown Detroit and RollerCade alike, we believe this summer is going to be the biggest and best one yet,” said Kyle Black, owner of RollerCade.

You can click here to find the most up-to-date schedule and other information about rules and regulations.

