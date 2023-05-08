Allergy triggers ‘high’ this week in Metro Detroit: What’s causing them

DETROIT – The ongoing presence of tree pollen has been triggering allergy symptoms for Metro Detroiters for the last few weeks.

Now, levels of other allergens associated with springtime have increased slightly, which could set off symptoms for others.

Levels of tree pollen are high on Monday, May 8, and will remain high on the Tuesday and Wednesday that follow it. Tree pollen levels have mostly been moderate or high over the past few weeks.

Grass pollen, which hasn’t been much of an issue in recent weeks, has increased in Metro Detroit this week. According to The Weather Channel, grass pollen levels will be low on Monday and Tuesday, and will increase to moderate on Wednesday, May 10.

Ragweed pollen and mold levels remain far lower, but traces of them have been detected in the region.

If your allergy symptoms act up this week -- like the congestion, runny nose, throat irritation, sinus pressure, etc. -- it’s possible that you’re sensitive to tree or grass pollen. Over the next 10 days, the risk for allergy symptoms is expected to remain high, though it should dip down to moderate levels on May 14.

Here’s The Weather Channel’s 10-day allergy forecast for Metro Detroit for May 8-18:

The Weather Channel's 10-day allergy forecast for the Detroit area for May 8-18, 2023. Courtesy of The Weather Channel's website. (The Weather Channel)

What weather is good for those with spring allergies?

When the weather quickly fluctuates between periods of rain and dry conditions, allergy symptoms will crop up for many, experts say. If it is going to rain, which it probably will (it is spring), the best case scenario would be daily rain showers over the course of several days.

Experts say warm temperatures and wind can especially trigger allergy symptoms. Warm weather leads to more pollen production, and the wind helps spread it around.

Ideal spring weather for allergy sufferers would feature cooler temperatures and little-to-no wind.

Dry conditions can cause trees and plants to grow more slowly, which can reduce the amount of pollen circulating in the air. But, if it’s dry and windy, whatever pollen is present can be blown around much more easily, triggering allergy symptoms.

Rain can actually make allergies worse.

Dealing with spring allergies

Allergy season is getting longer every year in Metro Detroit. Data shows that allergy season has grown by 29 days since 1970, and it’s only expected to get worse due to climate change.

Experts encourage people with a known history of allergies to begin their typical medications as early as they can. People with springtime allergies are also encouraged to resist the urge to open their windows when the weather is nice, and to change their clothes and shower after spending time outside.

If you’re getting recurring sinus infections, if the allergies impact your breathing, or if over the counter medications aren’t offering relief, experts suggest visiting an allergist. People who are mixing multiple allergy medications should seek expert help to determine the best plan of action, as some allergy medications are not safe if mixed together.

