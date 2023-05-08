Delta flight out of Detroit diverted to Boston due to ‘unruly’ passenger on board

Delta Air Lines plane leaves the gate, Monday, July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston. Delta Air Lines has requested that the U.S. Department of Justice put any person convicted of a disruption on board a flight to the national no fly list. In a letter to the Justice Department Attorney General Merrick Garland dated Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said there should be zero tolerance for any behavior that affects flight safety. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

A Delta flight that left Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Friday was diverted to Boston so an “unruly” passenger could be deplaned.

According to a Delta Air Lines spokesperson, Delta flight 134, scheduled service from Detroit to Amsterdam, was diverted to Boston on Friday after a passenger participated in some kind of “unruly behavior.”

In a statement, the spokesperson told Local 4 that the flight was met on arrival at Boston Logan by local law enforcement who assisted in deplaning the passenger.

The flight then resumed service to Amsterdam with the remainder of the original 282 passengers on board.

The spokesperson says this kind of diversion is a standard procedure and is not unusual in a situation of this nature.

“We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and express apologies to our valued customers and crew for experiencing this unfortunate delay in their travels,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

The spokesperson did not detail what kinds of behaviors caused the diversion to Boston.