DETROIT – A family and Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing Detroit man last seen in April 2022.

Crime Stoppers reported Monday that Abel Galvan was last seen on April 1, 2022. The 59-year-old man was last seen by his family in the Southwest Detroit area.

Any information leading to Galvan’s location may be rewarded up to $2,500 by Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

If anyone has any information, please call 1-800- SPEAK-UP.

