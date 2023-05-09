Independent investigation company releases report on school security, threat assessment at Oxford schools

The interior of Oxford High School has been renovated before students return to the school following the Nov. 30 deadly mass shooting. Photo provided by Oxford Community Schools.

We have our first look at a new report on school security and threat assessment at Oxford schools.

The 179-page report released Monday (May 8) came almost a year and a half after the deadly mass shooting.

There is much to unpack, but Local 4 has reviewed it to provide the most pertinent information.

We should note this is part one of two reports by the independent investigative company “Guidepost Solutions.”

The report does not address the school safety and security practices before, during, or immediately after the shooting. But it does discuss current practices.

Guidepost found current policies, procedures, and practices in threat and suicide assessment and physical security are satisfactory and appropriate.

The report says current practices at times go beyond what is mandated, but there is room for improvement.

The district has created threat and suicide assessment teams with members from various disciplines. They have also defined prohibited and concerning behaviors.

A centralized reporting system is now where staff is instructed to alert administrators immediately.

There is also a threshold for engaging law enforcement.

The district uses a software system that searches student school accounts and online search history for warning signs.

Students who trigger a threat assessment will have their belongings searched.

There is also an intervention plan that may require removing the student from school, and their return could be dependent on receiving mental health services.

The report says the district promotes a safe school climate, encouraging students to report concerning behavior.

Finally, the report says staff members are being trained on threat and suicide assessment.

Guidepost has concerns about the district sustaining current procedures and points out that because the thresholds have been lowered, the district has conducted 300% more threat assessments than districts the same size.

Guideposts do suggest improvements as, first, the group says intervention teams should inquire about access to weapons and document that inquiry in every assessment.

Guidepost also suggests the teams include the student resource officer in every assessment.

Additionally, the group recommends transitioning from paper-based documentation to an online system.

The recommendations call for the district to train additional staff members like bus drivers and custodians.

Regarding unsustainable assessments, Guidepost suggests the district identify one or two trusted members to filter reports so the whole assessment team can handle the situation.

The group also reviewed the district’s physical security and found it surpasses most schools in the United States. However, it suggests the district uses an artificial intelligence touchless screening system to detect firearms and large knives.

This is just a summary of the nearly 200-page report.