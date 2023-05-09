It doesn’t get much worse than what happened to Akil Baddoo at 2nd base tonight

Andres Gimenez #0 of the Cleveland Guardians tags out Akil Baddoo #60 of the Detroit Tigers as he attempts to steal second base during the second inning at Progressive Field on May 8, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND – The career of every professional athlete has its highs and lows. Well, for Akil Baddoo, the second inning of his game on May 8, 2023, will be remembered as a low.

It started off just fine. Baddoo worked a six-pitch walk off of Cleveland Guardians starter Tanner Bibee. That’s good, right?

Well, Baddoo probably wishes he would have just hit a harmless ground ball to short. Or even struck out, honestly.

Because what happened next was not fun for him. Nope, not fun at all.

Baddoo took off for second base with Miguel Cabrera at the dish and, well, let’s just say Guardians catcher Mike Zunino will not be receiving a Christmas card from the Baddoo household.

The video evidence:

We don't know what to say. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/rOUxKpIA4F — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 8, 2023

Not only was Baddoo hit with a ball thrown by a professional athlete, he was hit with a ball thrown by a professional athlete in a very sensitive area. And not only was he hit in a very sensitive area, he was hit in a very sensitive area at an angle that made the ball bounce right into the defender’s glove for an out.

Not sure I’ve ever seen that before. Talk about adding insult to injury.