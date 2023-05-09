Woman last seen leaving Flint bar still missing 25 years later

FLINT, Mich. – A woman who was last seen leaving a Flint bar is still missing 25 years later.

Robin Lynn Jobson, 31, disappeared on May 7, 1998. She was last seen leaving a bar and heading north on Lewis Street in Flint, according to officials.

At the time of her disappearance, Jobson was dating a man who was originally from Kentucky. Her family assumed she had gone to Kentucky with the man, but they haven’t seen or heard from her since she disappeared.

Jobson had red hair and blue eyes. She was about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 110-115 pounds. She would now be 56 years old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.