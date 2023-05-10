How a $4 dispute led to a shooting that killed 1, hurt 2 at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Samuel Anthony McCray of Detroit in connection with the fatal shooting of Gregory Kelly, 37, a 60-year-old man and a 37-year man in Detroit.

The shooting occurred Saturday (May 6) at 3 a.m. in the 12800 block of West McNichols when McCray attempted to make a purchase inside the gas station. When the $4 purchase was declined, the 27-year-old tried to leave with unpaid items.

He began to argue with the clerk before producing and shooting, killing Kelly and non-fatally wounding the 60-year-old and the 37-year-old victims.

The clerk unlocked the door of the store after the men were shot, allowing McCray to escape.

Medics arrived at the gas station and located the victims inside the gas station, suffering from gunshot wounds. The two survivors were transported to Metro Detroit hospitals for treatment.

“I want to be very clear,” said Worthy. “The investigation in this case is not finished. It is ongoing.”

McCray was arrested on Sunday (May 7) and later charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm and felon in possession of a gun.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 23 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 30 at 1:45 p.m.