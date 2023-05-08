Detroit police arrest man wanted in triple shooting at gas station over $3 refund

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in connection to a triple shooting that left one person dead and two people injured at a gas station on the city’s west side.

DETROIT – Detroit police say they’ve arrested a man wanted for shooting three people at a Detroit gas station over the weekend.

The shooting occurred on West McNichols Road and Appoline Street near the Lodge Freeway, and police believe an argument over a $3 refund set the whole thing off.

“We have made an arrest in the case,” said Detroit police Chief James White. “I thank our community. They were very helpful in identifying our suspect. Also, we had a lot of tips that came in through RewardsTV.”

White announced that investigators had arrested in Saturday’s (May 6) triple shooting at the Mobile gas station, which occurred at 3 a.m. on the city’s west side.

White also said no one should not have to fear being shot while at any gas station.

The three people shot Saturday were just innocent victims waiting to pay for their items when the gunman, furious over three dollars, took his anger out on the customers around him, shooting all three, killing one man in his 30′s.

“It really is tragic and senseless gun violence,” White said. “Three people who had nothing to do with his dispute decided to stop at a store at three in the morning to get a pop or whatever they were getting, and he’s having a dispute and decided to take it out on those three innocent victims. It’s just unacceptable, so now you’ve got three victims. One’s dead, and then you’ve the victim whose life is over as well. He won’t see the light of day.

The person arrested was a 27-year-old man, and DPD is seeking charges immediately. Has a history of violent offenses along with mental health challenges, but still was armed with a gun.