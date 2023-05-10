Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charge former Fraser department head with embezzlement

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charges a former department head at the City of Fraser with embezzlement.

Michele Kwiatkowski spent years working for the City of Fraser, and her final job was as the head of IT.

She left the city in 2020, and almost immediately, there were questions about numerous charges to the city’s credit card.

Fraser Police Department turned the investigation over to the Michigan State Police.

Now Macomb County prosecutor Peter Lucido has authorized embezzlement charges against Kwiatkowski.

“State police did a wonderful job in documenting those things in regard to the purchases made and such, and although presumed innocent, there was a lot of purchases that didn’t go to the taxpayers of the city of Fraser. Easily over $100,000.”

Kwiatkowski and two other Fraser employees were instrumental in getting then-Mayor Joe Nichols thrown out of office in 2017, alleging sexual harassment.

They ultimately sued the city and prevailed.

Nichols, for his part, has always maintained he went to the feds back in 2016 over concerns about money management from Kwiatkowski and others.

“I feel vindicated today learning the ongoing corruption in the city of Fraser has been exposed. When I was mayor, I spoke with multiple state and federal agencies in 2016, and tonight it has been only partially brought to light with charges filed against Michele Kwiatkowski. I am certain other names will surface, exposing theft and fraud that has been allowed by current and former city council members for years. I now understand why council and staff were so adamantly against the forensic audit suggested by my former councilwoman and long-time friend Yvette Foster. Word to the wise: forensic audit and absolutely audit the drug forfeiture accounts.” Former Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols

In this case, Lucido says the paper trail is substantial, and there will be no plea deals.

“When I came home from Lansing, I came home to clean it up, everything I can do to get anybody whose broke the law, and I don’t care what position they are in nor what leadership position they hold, they all are going to be treated the same way: fairly, openly, honestly.”