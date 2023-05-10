74º

LIVE

Local News

Monroe County School District employee arrested for soliciting sex online from 14-year-old

Sting operation caught 2 men trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Monroe County, Monroe County School District
Keith Allen Williams, 30, soliciting a law enforcement officer posing online as a 14-year-old child for sexual acts. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Monroe County School District employee has been arrested for soliciting sex online from a 14-year-old.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violent Internet and Predator Exploitation Response) Task Force was conducting a human trafficking prevention operation when they encountered Keith Allen Williams, 30, soliciting a law enforcement officer posing online as a 14-year-old child for sexual acts Tuesday (May 9).

After further investigation into the matter, it was learned that Williams was employed as the chief financial officer for Jefferson Schools in Monroe, Michigan.

The Jefferson Schools Administration was made aware of the arrest expeditiously Wednesday (May 10) morning.

A Monroe County School District employee has been arrested for soliciting sex online from a 14-year-old. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Domanique Raji Berry, 33, from Toledo, Ohio, also solicited a law enforcement officer posing online as a 14-year-old child for sexual acts.

Williams and Berry were arrested and taken to the Monroe County jail.

The arrest and charges involving both men were and will remain consistent with any other offender arrested by the V.I.P.E.R. Task Force.

A bond hearing was conducted Wednesday, and a judge set their bond at $500,000 cash.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter