Monroe County School District employee arrested for soliciting sex online from 14-year-old

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violent Internet and Predator Exploitation Response) Task Force was conducting a human trafficking prevention operation when they encountered Keith Allen Williams, 30, soliciting a law enforcement officer posing online as a 14-year-old child for sexual acts Tuesday (May 9).

After further investigation into the matter, it was learned that Williams was employed as the chief financial officer for Jefferson Schools in Monroe, Michigan.

The Jefferson Schools Administration was made aware of the arrest expeditiously Wednesday (May 10) morning.

Domanique Raji Berry, 33, from Toledo, Ohio, also solicited a law enforcement officer posing online as a 14-year-old child for sexual acts.

Williams and Berry were arrested and taken to the Monroe County jail.

The arrest and charges involving both men were and will remain consistent with any other offender arrested by the V.I.P.E.R. Task Force.

A bond hearing was conducted Wednesday, and a judge set their bond at $500,000 cash.