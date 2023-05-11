Detroit dog owner seeks answers after emotional support dog shot by police in backyard

A Detroit dog owner is demanding answers after her emotional support dog was shot and killed by Detroit police officers in her backyard in February.

DETROIT – A Detroit dog owner is demanding answers after her emotional support dog was shot and killed by Detroit police officers in her backyard in February.

On Thursday, Faniece Watkins reported to Local 4 that her emotional support dog, Dice, was shot by police in February after he got out of his kennel.

“My neighbor, he heard three, four shots -- y’all overkilled him. You couldn’t tase him? You couldn’t wait on animal control?” Watkins said.

When she tried to get answers from the Detroit Police Department, they sent her an estimated bill of nearly $800 for a Freedom of Information request that she filed to obtain the dash and body camera footage.

“I put him in the kennel not thinking nothing -- and I got a call at work saying the police shot him,” Watkins said. “They said they couldn’t get him back in the kennel and they had to put him down. They didn’t say he bit nobody, none of that.”

Watkins says she is heartbroken and frustrated. “You all can come to my house and kill mine and walk away and tell me, ‘The hell with it.’ That’s not right,” she said.

As Local 4 reported last week, Watkins is not alone. In the past year, 44 dogs were shot by officers in Detroit, while over a three-year period, 100 dogs were shot in the city.

“They need better training, or get them the pole that animal control has -- you all can’t keep doing that because I can’t come and shoot your dog,” Watkins said.

A Detroit police spokesperson responded to our request for comment about this incident stating:

“This incident that occurred on February 24, 2023, in the 14900 block of Tracey St. is under investigation. FOIA concerns may be addressed to the City of Detroit Law Department. The actions taken by the officers is under investigation. We are reviewing body camera footage, reports and any additional information.”

