Center Line man accused of having illegal guns, selling drugs to undercover officer

A Centre Line man accused of having illegal guns and selling drugs to an undercover officer has been charged.

Officials say, Dionte Carson, 41, sold drugs on more than one occasion to an undercover officer. Officers searched two of his residences and found many drugs and firearms.

Carson was charged Friday (May 12) with possession with intent to distribute more than 450g, less than 999g of fentanyl (30-year felony), possession with intent to distribute more than 50g, less than 450g of cocaine (20-year felony) delivery of cocaine (20-year felony) and three counts of felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony) and maintaining a drug house (two-year misdemeanor).

“The defendant’s actions represent a clear and present danger to our community,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “Not only was this man peddling large quantities of dangerous drugs, but he was also running a drug house, creating a breeding ground for criminal activity. Thank you to the Warren Police Department for their hard work in taking this man off the streets.”

The 41-year-old man was given a one million dollar bond. His probable cause hearing is scheduled for Thursday (May 25) at 9:30 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Thursday (June 1) at 9:30 a.m.