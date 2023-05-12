County leader found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – When Dr. Calandra Green didn’t arrive at work on Thursday, her Dubois County Health Department colleagues contacted family members.
“Family members went to the home and started to walk into the house,” said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. “It didn’t look right, and they smartly backed out and called 911. We immediately responded, made entry into the home, and found two individuals deceased.”
The two bodies found in a Pontiac home were Green and her husband, Charles.
“It appears that our female is the victim and a male individual was the perpetrator, but that’s still early,” Bouchard said.
Family members who Local 4 spoke to off camera at the house were in shock. County Executive David Coulter’s heart was too.
“Our hearts are shattered at the news of the passing of our colleague and esteemed Health Officer, Dr. Calandra Green. Words cannot express how devastating this news is to our Oakland County family.
Calandra was a beloved member of our team and a light to all who had the privilege to know and love her.
We are closing the North Oakland County Health Clinics and the South Oakland County Health Clinic to the public on Friday, May 12, to allow our employees time to grieve and seek support from each other and counselors as they process this devastating news.”County Executive David Coulter