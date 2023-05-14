57º

Local News

West Michigan crash leaves 5 children, 2 others injured

Police say injuries are non-life threatening

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Kentwood, Kent County
Police lights. (WDIV)

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Five children and two other people were injured in a crash and taken to the hospital in West Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

According to NBC affiliate WOOD, the crash occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. in Kentwood, which is just about nine miles south of Grand Rapids.

Kentwood Police Department said two vehicles were involved and a total of seven people were injured.

Of the seven people injured, police said five of them were children 11 years old or younger.

Those involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals and police say all injuries sustained are non-life threatening.

No details were provided about the circumstances of the crash.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of 2022. She graduated from Wayne State University with a degree in political science and communication studies.

email

twitter