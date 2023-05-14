West Michigan crash leaves 5 children, 2 others injured

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Five children and two other people were injured in a crash and taken to the hospital in West Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

According to NBC affiliate WOOD, the crash occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. in Kentwood, which is just about nine miles south of Grand Rapids.

Kentwood Police Department said two vehicles were involved and a total of seven people were injured.

Of the seven people injured, police said five of them were children 11 years old or younger.

Those involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals and police say all injuries sustained are non-life threatening.

No details were provided about the circumstances of the crash.