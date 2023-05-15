74º

Local News

Officials warn residents to avoid scene of high-pressure gas rupture in Detroit

The situation will be ongoing for about two hours

Karen Drew, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
A high-pressure gas rupture has taken place on Detroit's east side. The gas rupture occurred Monday (May 15) in the area of East 7 Mile Road and Marx Street.

DETROIT – A high-pressure gas rupture has taken place on Detroit’s east side.

The gas rupture occurred Monday (May 15) in the area of East 7 Mile Road and Marx Street.

Officials warned residents to avoid the scene as Local 4 received a Detroit Public Safety Alert.

We’re hearing the situation will be ongoing for about two hours.

“At DTE Energy, the safety of our customers and communities is our top priority, and we monitor our natural gas system 24/7 to ensure safe, reliable service. Today, a construction crew damaged a DTE natural gas main near 7 Mile and Dequindre in Detroit. DTE crews quickly arrived to begin repairs and asked 10 nearby residents to temporarily leave their homes out of an abundance of caution.

As always, DTE encourages customers to keep these safety tips in mind: natural gas is odorless and colorless, so we add a rotten egg smell to make it easier to detect. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately. Call 911 and then DTE’s gas leak hotline at 800-947-5000.”

DTE Senior Communications Strategist Dana Blankenship

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Karen Drew is the anchor of Local 4 News First at 4, weekdays at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. She is also an award-winning investigative reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter