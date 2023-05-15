Officials warn residents to avoid scene of high-pressure gas rupture in Detroit

DETROIT – A high-pressure gas rupture has taken place on Detroit’s east side.
The gas rupture occurred Monday (May 15) in the area of East 7 Mile Road and Marx Street.
Officials warned residents to avoid the scene as Local 4 received a Detroit Public Safety Alert.
We’re hearing the situation will be ongoing for about two hours.
“At DTE Energy, the safety of our customers and communities is our top priority, and we monitor our natural gas system 24/7 to ensure safe, reliable service. Today, a construction crew damaged a DTE natural gas main near 7 Mile and Dequindre in Detroit. DTE crews quickly arrived to begin repairs and asked 10 nearby residents to temporarily leave their homes out of an abundance of caution.
As always, DTE encourages customers to keep these safety tips in mind: natural gas is odorless and colorless, so we add a rotten egg smell to make it easier to detect. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately. Call 911 and then DTE’s gas leak hotline at 800-947-5000.”DTE Senior Communications Strategist Dana Blankenship