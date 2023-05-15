Officials warn residents to avoid scene of high-pressure gas rupture in Detroit

A high-pressure gas rupture has taken place on Detroit's east side. The gas rupture occurred Monday (May 15) in the area of East 7 Mile Road and Marx Street.

Officials warned residents to avoid the scene as Local 4 received a Detroit Public Safety Alert.

We’re hearing the situation will be ongoing for about two hours.