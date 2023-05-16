Macomb Community College launching tuition-free program this fall

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Beginning this fall, a new program will allow eligible students to attend Macomb Community College without having to pay tuition.

The Macomb County community college is launching their Macomb Tuition Advantage program for the Fall 2023 semester in an effort to help remove financial barriers that may keep people from attending college. The tuition-free access to MCC classes will be available to full-time students whose annual family income is at or below $70,000.

In order to qualify for the MCC program, a student must fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. Qualifying students will also have to maintain at least a 2.0 GPA to remain eligible.

Students can participate in the program for up to three years.

Eligibility requirements

Students must meet the following requirements in order to be eligible for the Macomb Tuition Advantage program:

Family income is at or below $70,000.

Family assets are worth $50,000 or less.

Attend MCC full-time (a minimum of 12 credits each semester).

Maintain a GPA of 2.0 or greater.

Progress toward an associate degree.

Fill out a FAFSA each year of eligibility (up to three academic years).

Here’s how it works

Students do not have to apply to participate in the tuition-free program. The college says enrolled students will automatically qualify and don’t have to fill anything out.

There are still some steps students must take, though.

According to the college, students must first fill out their FAFSA to determine what federal and state financial aid benefits they may qualify for. Federal and state benefits will be applied to the student’s tuition first.

Once those benefits are applied, MCC will cover the remaining cost of tuition for the eligible student. Any qualifying student can extend their aid from MCC for up to three years.

Officials said Tuesday that they estimate about half of their 15,000 existing students would qualify for the tuition-free program. Both existing and newly-enrolled students can participate in the program beginning this fall.

It does not appear that the program will cover the cost of books or other materials required by instructors.

Visit Macomb Community College’s website here for the latest information.