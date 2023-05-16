Police identify driver who hit 7-year-old girl as she crossed street in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – After weeks of investigation, police have identified the driver who hit a 7-year-old girl while she was crossing the street in Macomb County last month.

On April 28, a 7-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Gratiot Avenue, just north of 23 Mile Road, with her older sister. The child was hospitalized in critical condition with “significant injuries,” officials reported. The driver fled the scene.

Police said on Friday, May 12, that they have identified the driver as a 28-year-old man from New Haven, which is just north of Chesterfield Township. The man’s name has not been publicly released, as he has not yet been officially charged.

The vehicle that struck the young girl was identified as a Kia K5, and has been impounded. The New Haven man is now reportedly cooperating with the police investigation.

Chesterfield Township police said last week that charges against the man will be presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office early this week. New information is expected sometime Tuesday, May 16.

The 7-year-old girl has been released from the hospital and is “at home healing with her family,” police said Friday. She is expected to be OK, but will continue to require medical care.