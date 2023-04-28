7-year-old girl hit by car, critically hurt while crossing street in Macomb County

The scene of a hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl in Chesterfield Township, Michigan on April 27, 2023.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl was critically injured after being struck by a car Thursday night while trying to cross the street in Chesterfield Township.

At about 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, a 7-year-old girl was hit by a car while attempting to cross Gratiot Avenue just north of 23 Mile Road with her older sister, police said. The driver who hit the child fled the scene, traveling northbound on Gratiot Avenue.

The young girl suffered “significant injuries,” Chesterfield Township police said. She was taken to the hospital and was in critical, but stable, condition as of Friday morning.

Authorities are looking for the driver responsible for hitting the child. The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is believed to be a white or black 2020-2022 Kia Optima sedan. The front of the vehicle should have light damage, officials said.

Photos of the possible vehicle models were provided by police and can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-949-3426.

Photo of a Kia Optima model representing a vehicle potentially involved in a hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl in Chesterfield Township, Michigan on April 27, 2023. Photo provided by Chesterfield Township police. (Unknown)