Nearly 900-mile Binational EV Corridor to run from Kalamazoo to Quebec City -- what to know

On Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Detroit to announce the first-ever Binational EV Corridor, which will stretch 860 miles from Kalamazoo to Quebec, Canada.

Michigan is ranked No. 1 in the country for clean energy jobs, and the demand for clean energy is about to increase.

On Tuesday (May 16), U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Detroit to announce the first-ever Binational EV Corridor, which will stretch 860 miles from Kalamazoo to Quebec, Canada.

EV fast charging stations will be built every 50 miles along the way as part of the Biden/Harris administration’s goal to move towards cleaner energy.

That goal includes EVs accounting for 50% of new car sales by 2030.

“Our goal is to have EV drivers go far and wide without wondering or worrying about a place to charge,” Buttigieg said.

A total of $7.5 billion has been set aside to build the infrastructure, which will include 500,000 charging stations nationwide. Michigan is set to receive $110 million.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed doing even more. She said she would like to add an additional $65 million to Michigan’s EV charging infrastructure and another $64 million to transition more fleets to electric.

The governor also hopes that making the switch could be more affordable for Michiganders.

“I’ve proposed a sales tax cut of up to $2,400 off of electric vehicles to lower costs for the consumer so that every person gets the opportunity to drive some of these advance mobility options that we’re building here,” said Whitmer.