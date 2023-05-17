Westland man gets 14 felonies after police find meth, cocaine, fentanyl, stolen guns

Drugs and guns found by Livonia police during a search of a Westland home.

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Westland man is facing 14 felony charges after Livonia police went to his home and found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and stolen guns.

Livonia detectives searched the home of Kevin Smith, 45, of Westland, after an extensive drug investigation, they said.

During the search, officials found 2.5 kilograms of meth, 1 kilogram of cocaine, 300 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of crack cocaine, about $7,000 cash, and multiple stolen guns, according to authorities.

Smith was arraigned at 18th District Court in Westland on 14 felony narcotics- and firearm-related charges.

Bond was set at $50,000, cash/surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 25.