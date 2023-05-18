Oakland County deputies search for man who robbed store at gunpoint

A man suspected of robbing a Pontiac store on May 17, 2023.

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County deputies are searching for a man who robbed a Pontiac store at gunpoint and escaped before authorities could arrive.

The robbery happened at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the 100 block of East Walton Boulevard in Pontiac.

Witnesses said a tall, heavy-set man walked into the store wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, sunglasses, and a white bandana over his face.

He went behind the counter, pulled out a gun, and demanded workers open the cash register, according to authorities. He took money from the cash register and fled on foot, police said.

Oakland County deputies, a K-9 unit, and a drone searched the surrounding neighborhoods, but the man was not found.

Detectives are investigating the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.