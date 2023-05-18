Taylor nurse accused of falsifying records of nursing home patient who fell, died

TAYLOR, Mich. – A nurse at a Taylor nursing home is accused of falsifying the medical records of a patient whose death was being investigated after a fall.

Patricia Lynn Nash, 41, was working at a nursing home facility where a patient fell and later died, according to authorities. Nash, a registered nurse, is accused of falsifying two neurological assessments for the patient.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs had requested the patient’s medical records as part of the death investigation.

“Falsifying medical records is often intended to conceal patient neglect,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Such conduct misleads subsequent caregivers as well as oversight officials and can have disastrous consequences for patients, which is why we take such allegations extremely seriously.”

Nash was charged Wednesday, May 17, with two counts of health care provider intentionally placing false information on a medical chart. Each count is a four-year felony.

She was arraigned at 23rd District Court in Taylor and given a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 31.